Treats for me by rbrettschneider
Treats for me

Treated myself to a nice dram and a little bit of cheese tonight. Sometimes, you have to give yourself a little treat.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

📷 Raymond

@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
John Falconer ace
That’s a decent sized dram. Enjoy it.
April 2nd, 2024  
📷 Raymond ace
@johnfalconer I needed a decent treat :-) And I thoroughly enjoyed it. Cheese and whiskey were born for each other I think.
April 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@rbrettschneider
I never thought about it like that. But you’re right.
April 2nd, 2024  
