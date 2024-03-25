Previous
Re-certified!
Re-certified!

Yay, I passed my recertification! I'm good for another year of in-house Dell computer repairs.

Each year, the course changes a little bit. This year, a LOT had changed. But I did actually learn a couple of new things, which is always nice.
Raymond

@rbrettschneider
John Falconer
Congratulations!!
April 2nd, 2024  
