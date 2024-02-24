Previous
Saturday rowing practice by rbrettschneider
Saturday rowing practice

It's Saturday, so we took the boats out for some training today.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
Beverley ace
Wonderful action shot! Great hobby
February 24th, 2024  
Me again
That looks a lot of fun
February 24th, 2024  
