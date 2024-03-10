Sign up
6 / 365
070 - Ragnar having a blast
Our dog Ragnar was having a blast as well, feeling spring in the air.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
📷 Raymond
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
