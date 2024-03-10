Previous
070 - Ragnar having a blast by rbrettschneider
070 - Ragnar having a blast

Our dog Ragnar was having a blast as well, feeling spring in the air.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Photo Details

