Previous
Belated Christmas celebrations by rbrettschneider
2 / 365

Belated Christmas celebrations

We had to postpone Christmas for a couple of days to ensure everyone could be present. It's all about family after all. So, we had Christmas dinner, and the whole unwrapping of presents today. This is a photo of our daughter and her boyfriend.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise