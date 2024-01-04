Photowall update at my rowing club

I'm an avid rower and instructor at my local rowing club. Something that often gives me lots of opportunities for wonderful rowing related photos.



Today, I got to give a little something back to the club. Their photo wall was still sporting pictures from recent events... from 2007. Time for an update!



I emptied out all the frames that we have on one of the walls, and put some of my favorite shots from the past year in there.



Another wall had a couple of huge frames with collages in them. Very difficult to keep up to date. So, I build a new photo installation. Strings hanging down on the wall, to which photos can be clipped with miniature clothespins. I only put up a few old pictures on there for now, I need to make a new selection of photos to hang there. It has place for about 80 to 90 pictures, and I can mix up different sizes by hanging a larger picture across two strings.