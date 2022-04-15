Previous
image by rebeccadt50
Safely in the closest because of severe weather and a tornado was seen near by.
Emily had herself,the girls,Bryan and all the pets they have.
Bruno kept letting nervous farts in there.
Rolo curled up a ND went to sleep. Pokie stayed by the girls.
Becky

@rebeccadt50
A mom of four kids and six furbabies. I love the Lord and all his creation and love to capture it in.pictures or art. I am thankful...
