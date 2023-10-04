Previous
20230410_150543 by rebeccadt50
Photo 2831

20230410_150543

My sweet Harley.He took his walk over the rainbow(August 9,2023).
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Becky

@rebeccadt50
A mom of four kids and six furbabies. I love the Lord and all his creation and love to capture it in.pictures or art. I am thankful...
