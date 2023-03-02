Previous
Kingfisher on the up by recalma
Kingfisher on the up

This little Kingfisher let's me watch him regularly on the Big Qualicum river, Vancouver Island. This was at dusk, in shutter mode set at 1/1000, f5.6 and auto iso at 5000. I shoot with a nikon d850 & 500mm zoom
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Joanna Recalma

@recalma
