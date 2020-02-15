Previous
Next
Green Fingers by redandwhite
Photo 705

Green Fingers

I love this time of year when the undergrowth has died down giving the mosses a chance to be seen. The more I walk around, the more different types I see and I just love them!
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise