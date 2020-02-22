Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 709
Fame at Last
It is not often you see an Irish Red and White setter on an advertisement. The fact that it is on a dog pooh bin is a bit insulting, but publicity is publicity. Callum was decidedly unimpressed, as was John . . .
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
749
photos
45
followers
25
following
194% complete
View this month »
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
22nd February 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close