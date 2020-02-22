Previous
Fame at Last by redandwhite
Photo 709

Fame at Last

It is not often you see an Irish Red and White setter on an advertisement. The fact that it is on a dog pooh bin is a bit insulting, but publicity is publicity. Callum was decidedly unimpressed, as was John . . .
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Catherine Otley

