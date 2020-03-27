Sign up
Photo 725
Lockdown Project No. 1
With all this time on my hands, I revamped my plant stand by adding supports to stop it wobbling and repainting it. It lives in my little Japanese Acer corner.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
767
photos
44
followers
28
following
198% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
28th March 2020 10:32am
Tunia McClure
ace
Wonderful color for the corner.
March 28th, 2020
