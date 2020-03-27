Previous
Lockdown Project No. 1 by redandwhite
Photo 725

Lockdown Project No. 1

With all this time on my hands, I revamped my plant stand by adding supports to stop it wobbling and repainting it. It lives in my little Japanese Acer corner.
Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
Tunia McClure ace
Wonderful color for the corner.
March 28th, 2020  
