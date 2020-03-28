Previous
Lock Down Project No 2 by redandwhite
Photo 726

Lock Down Project No 2

Get some things framed. I got the glass cut to fit these old frames just before we were confined to quarters, the frames have been around the house for ages and the artwork is a pair of cards.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Catherine Otley

redandwhite
