The Bird Watcher

Chester is demonstrating at an early age his "birdyness". Being a setter, it is in his blood to seek out birds. Unfortunately, he found a baby bird on the patio and caught it. It might have survived if he had not then stepped on it. Upon closer examination, it seemed to have had an injury which was not freshly inflicted, so I guess it would not have reached adulthood anyway. Very sad and upsetting.