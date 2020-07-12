Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 771
The Upper Hand
I think Callum's role as top dog may not last too much longer. Chester is getting bigger and bolder by the minute . . . !
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
0
0
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
820
photos
53
followers
32
following
211% complete
View this month »
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
12th July 2020 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
