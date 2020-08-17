Previous
Next
Study in Black and White by redandwhite
Photo 790

Study in Black and White

An unidentified industrial type object at a restaurant, catching the sun.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise