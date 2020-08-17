Sign up
Photo 790
Study in Black and White
An unidentified industrial type object at a restaurant, catching the sun.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
840
photos
53
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5)
Taken
17th August 2020 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2020
,
eotb-123
