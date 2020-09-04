Previous
Next
Leaf by redandwhite
Photo 792

Leaf

A colocasia leaf. Now as autumn is here, it is finally looking good!
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Catherine Otley

ace
@redandwhite
Year 2 begins! Re-reading my original intro, I am pleased to say I have made progress on several fronts. I am learning about...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise