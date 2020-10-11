Previous
Sunday Stroll by redandwhite
Sunday Stroll

Thanks to @FBailey for getting me out with the camera and reigniting my phojo. Here's hoping it lasts! We went to Folkestone to see the 3 masted training ship. Photos of it were not great, but I found other things catching my eye.
FBailey ace
Oh I just love this, works so very well:)
October 11th, 2020  
