Squared Off by redandwhite
Photo 877

Squared Off

In response to the challenge to take a photo daily of the same thing in April, I decided to take part in an attempt to get back into 365.
This is my shed's trellis roof.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Catherine Otley

@redandwhite
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
