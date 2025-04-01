Sign up
Previous
Photo 877
Squared Off
In response to the challenge to take a photo daily of the same thing in April, I decided to take part in an attempt to get back into 365.
This is my shed's trellis roof.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
0
0
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
931
photos
29
followers
22
following
240% complete
1
365
SM-A025G
View Info
View All
Public
View
30-shots2025
