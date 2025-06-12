Previous
Crypt by redandwhite
Crypt

We just got back from a trip to North Yorkshire. Seeing a sign for Fountains Abbey, we turned off to find this. Magnificent ruins. Very atmospheric.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Catherine Otley

ace
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
Aimee Ann
I have been there! Amazing isn't it. Lovely photo
June 20th, 2025  
