Photo 888
Crypt
We just got back from a trip to North Yorkshire. Seeing a sign for Fountains Abbey, we turned off to find this. Magnificent ruins. Very atmospheric.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Catherine Otley
ace
@redandwhite
I have neglected my 365 Project for too long. I am finally beginning to see things again that I want to photograph and long...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A025G
Aimee Ann
I have been there! Amazing isn't it. Lovely photo
June 20th, 2025
