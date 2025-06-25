Previous
Sea Fog by redandwhite
Sea Fog

Now and again we are treated to a fog rolling in off the channel. Fog normally settles in the low lying areas, but the sea fogs here travel up the cliffs and onto the hill tops. I love the way fog softens things and keeps the temperatures low.
Catherine Otley

redandwhite
