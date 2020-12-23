Previous
Next
Cuppa by redbiro
60 / 365

Cuppa

It's the end of the day. The weather is foul, horizontal rain and blowing a gale. On top of that, the news about pandemic strains and lockdowns is depressing. So, it's time for "a nice cup of tea and a sit down".
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Sounds very nice
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise