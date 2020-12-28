Previous
Next
cormorant by redbiro
65 / 365

cormorant

As I sat shivering by the Quay I saw this flash of movement. Take aim, point and shoot! Just in time and thankful for the burst setting on my camera. I had been trying for an in-flight shot of a cormorant for ages!
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise