Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
65 / 365
cormorant
As I sat shivering by the Quay I saw this flash of movement. Take aim, point and shoot! Just in time and thankful for the burst setting on my camera. I had been trying for an in-flight shot of a cormorant for ages!
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
65
photos
2
followers
0
following
17% complete
View this month »
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
28th December 2020 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
point and shoot
,
quay
,
cormorant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close