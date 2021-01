riverscape

This is a view from where I often sit and take pictures. It is just downstream from the Quay and overlooks the back of the Port buildings and the docks. Around the bend is the almost complete tidal barrier. It's finished now but there is still some cosmetic work to be completed. To the left is the rickety rackety bridge and in the foreground the scrap iron is just a part of a scrapheap from the fishing boats using the Quay over the last half century or so.