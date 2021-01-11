Previous
Next
Satellites by redbiro
79 / 365

Satellites

Just a street scene, but the number of satellite dishes caught my attention.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise