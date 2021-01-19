Previous
blocks by redbiro
87 / 365

blocks

Toy building blocks belonging my Grand Daughter aged 3. Still just as much fun for Grandad aged 75.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Jeff Standen

redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography.
January 19th, 2021  
