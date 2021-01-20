Previous
Next
toppled by redbiro
88 / 365

toppled

This corner post was knocked over some twenty years ago.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Goodness, that's a long time broken! Nicely captured
January 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
I wonder why it was never repaired
January 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise