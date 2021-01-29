Previous
Next
depth gauge by redbiro
97 / 365

depth gauge

Notice the depth gauge numerals carved into the stone.

This groyne is at the outlet of the South Forty Foot drain and the River Haven, just down river from the Quay. I believe it was built before 1910, although there are new constructions on it.

29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise