fenland winter by redbiro
101 / 365

fenland winter

Bleak, empty view across the fens north of Boston.

Took this shot with my iPhone as we were driving.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
