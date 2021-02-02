Sign up
101 / 365
fenland winter
Bleak, empty view across the fens north of Boston.
Took this shot with my iPhone as we were driving.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Jeff Standen
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
365
iPhone 6s
2nd February 2021 12:39pm
winter
,
fens
,
fenland
