103 / 365
hardy plant
This clump is right on the edge of a groyne and even though it is occasionally submerged at high tide, it still survives!
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
4th February 2021 11:00am
Tags
plant
