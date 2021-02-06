Previous
heavy raindrop by redbiro
105 / 365

heavy raindrop

It's raining heavily, so I took a shot of raindrops falling in the yard.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
28% complete

Lin ace
Wow - looks like a fountain! Well captured.
February 6th, 2021  
