107 / 365
Old Lock for Lockdown
This lock, which is still in use, is over 100 years old. Older than Spanish Flu in 1918, this is at least its second pandemic.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
107
photos
4
followers
1
following
29% complete
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
0
365
DMC-FZ330
8th February 2021 7:27pm
Tags
antique
,
lock
,
pandemic
