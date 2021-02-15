Previous
outgoing tide by redbiro
114 / 365

outgoing tide

The speed of the outgoing tide is impressive. This shot is under the rickety-rackety bridge just down from the Quay. The tide is almost out.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Jeff Standen

Jeff Standen
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
