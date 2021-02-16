Sign up
115 / 365
riverside scrub
This shot of trees and bushes opposite the Quay looks bleak. But in a few weeks time it will be a mass of green with white blossoms.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
115
photos
4
followers
1
following
31% complete
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
16th February 2021 2:32pm
Exif
trees
,
bushes
,
riverside
,
quay
,
bleak
