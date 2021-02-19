Previous
cozy corner by redbiro
118 / 365

cozy corner

Stayed indoors today.
19th February 2021

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
