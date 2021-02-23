Previous
Next
Grandchildren Art by redbiro
122 / 365

Grandchildren Art

Grandchildren's art exhibition courtesy of the fridge magnets.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise