Previous
Next
Five Lamps by redbiro
125 / 365

Five Lamps

A well known local landmark, this structure was originally as the name suggests, "Five Lamps".
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise