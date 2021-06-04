Previous
Next
Josephine's Christmas Tree by redbiro
223 / 365

Josephine's Christmas Tree

My Grand Daughter's Christmas tree from three years ago. With bright fresh green growth, it's a survivor.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
A happy tree, for sure!
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise