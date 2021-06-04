Sign up
Previous
Next
223 / 365
Josephine's Christmas Tree
My Grand Daughter's Christmas tree from three years ago. With bright fresh green growth, it's a survivor.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th June 2021 5:14pm
Tags
christmas tree
Lin
ace
A happy tree, for sure!
June 4th, 2021
