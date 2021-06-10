Sign up
Slippery Eel
This young man was fishing off the jetty nearby on the incoming tide. He was so proud to catch this eel! This was a rapid, "just out of the corner of my eye" shot. I was so proud to capture the image!
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
10th June 2021 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fishing
,
eel
