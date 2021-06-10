Previous
Next
Slippery Eel by redbiro
229 / 365

Slippery Eel

This young man was fishing off the jetty nearby on the incoming tide. He was so proud to catch this eel! This was a rapid, "just out of the corner of my eye" shot. I was so proud to capture the image!
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise