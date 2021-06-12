Sign up
Showertime
Gulls washing and cooling in the outfall in the River Haven. The outfall wastepipe produces this waterfall effect.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
12th June 2021 3:58pm
washing
gulls
cooling
outfall
