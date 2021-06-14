Previous
Wait for Me! by redbiro
233 / 365

Wait for Me!

Family of recently hatched herring gulls. The warehouse roof is the closest thing to a clifftop!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
