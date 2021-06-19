Previous
I Spy Strangers! by redbiro
238 / 365

I Spy Strangers!

A raft of Canada geese - except that one of them isn't!
The odd one is a greylag. Can you spot the difference?
19th June 2021

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
