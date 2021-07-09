Previous
Bargate, Boston, 11am Friday by redbiro
Bargate, Boston, 11am Friday

Boston, Lincolnshire that is! Usually a busy part of town, but fewer people today. Many of the shops are closed through Covid or closed out of business.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

bkb in the city
Great capture of a sad scene
July 9th, 2021  
Lin ace
Looks like a lovely spot to shop. We have the same thing here...many places out of business
July 9th, 2021  
