Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
258 / 365
Bargate, Boston, 11am Friday
Boston, Lincolnshire that is! Usually a busy part of town, but fewer people today. Many of the shops are closed through Covid or closed out of business.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
258
photos
5
followers
1
following
70% complete
View this month »
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
9th July 2021 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boston
,
bargate
bkb in the city
Great capture of a sad scene
July 9th, 2021
Lin
ace
Looks like a lovely spot to shop. We have the same thing here...many places out of business
July 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close