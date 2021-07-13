Previous
Goldfinches by redbiro
Goldfinches

Two from a small group of about five. They might be a family.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
