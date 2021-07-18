Sign up
267 / 365
Peonies
Grown in the flowerpot.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
267
photos
5
followers
1
following
73% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th July 2021 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peonies
