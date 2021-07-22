Previous
Spot the Hazelnuts by redbiro
Spot the Hazelnuts

What tree is this one? So I took a quick snap and sure enough, it's a hazelnut. Very young nuts but can you see them?
22nd July 2021

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
