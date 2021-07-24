Sign up
273 / 365
Standing out from the Crowd!
Seen while walking in the woods today. I don't know the name of this shrub, but the single, bright red leaf caught my eye.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
273
photos
5
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
24th July 2021 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shrub
,
red leaf
