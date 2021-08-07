Sign up
287 / 365
Juvenile Blackbird
Not really black yet, he'll lose his spots in the autumn.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
287
photos
5
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
7th August 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackbird
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021
