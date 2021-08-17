Previous
floating
floating

This sparrow is perched on a beer bottle which is floating in the South Forty Foot drain. The green vegetation gunk washes off the fields in the rain and clogs up the waterways. Here it is a floating mess.
17th August 2021

Jeff Standen

Photo Details

Lin
A well captured mess - nicely spotted
August 17th, 2021  
