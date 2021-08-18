Previous
Old Signal Box by redbiro
298 / 365

Old Signal Box

Working steel train crossing the rickety-rackety bridge by the old octagonal signal box. It is still operational but the trains go very cautiously!
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
